Container Charter Market Set to End 2025 on Strong Note

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner says the container charter market is set to deliver one of its strongest post-Covid performances in 2025. File Image / Pixabay

The container charter market is on track to end 2025 on a strong note, with demand remaining high and charter rates holding at healthy levels across all vessel sizes.

With no major shift expected in the coming weeks, 2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years outside the post-Covid cargo boom, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

The market has remained resilient despite a challenging global backdrop.

Headwinds including US tariffs, Middle East instability, the war in Ukraine, falling freight rates and a steady flow of newbuilding deliveries, have so far failed to weaken charter demand.

Continued diversions around the Cape of Good Hope have helped absorb tonnage by extending sailing distances between Asia and the Atlantic basin.

“ The year 2026 should see a wide-scale return of container shipping

traffic through the Suez Canal. Alphaliner

Cargo volumes have also been stronger than expected, particularly on North-South and regional trades.

Tonnage availability has remained tight throughout the year.

Alphaliner currently counts just two container vessels unemployed worldwide.

Looking ahead, Alphaliner sees the expected full return of container ship transits through the Suez Canal in 2026 may support demand in the short term but raises longer-term overcapacity risks as new capacity enters the market.

“While the disruptions that such a move will cause in the short term have the potential to boost demand for tonnage, the longer term appears grim with the shorter sailing distances expected to make a substantial number of vessels redundant,” Alphaliner said.

Container lines AP Moller-Maersk and CMA CGM have indicated that they are looking for a full return to Suez Canal transits as the situation improves in the region. A possible full return could lower global bunker demand.