Bureau Veritas Teams Up with C-Torq on Hydrogen Power System for Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both firms will work towards class approval of a hydrogen-based shipboard power system to support maritime decarbonisation. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore and C-Torq Marine Services have agreed to work towards class approval of a hydrogen-based power system designed for maritime and industrial use.

The project will assess how the system can be integrated into class-compliant shipboard environments, Bureau Veritas said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The work will focus on safety, operational performance, and regulatory alignment.

Activities under the MoU include technical reviews and data evaluation to establish a safety framework and confirm the feasibility of using hydrogen for onboard power generation.

C-Torq stated that the collaboration is intended to accelerate the certification of a clean power solution for shipping, supporting maritime decarbonisation and the development of scalable zero-emission propulsion and auxiliary power systems.