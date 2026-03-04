New Attack Reported on Ras Tanura Refinery in Saudi Arabia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ras Tanura is the largest refinery in the Middle East. Image Credit: Saudi Aramco

A new attack has been reported on the Ras Tanura refinery and export facility in Saudi Arabia, the largest oil processing plant in the region.

The 550,000 b/d refinery came under a suspected drone attack on Wednesday morning, the state-backed Saudi Press Agency reported, citing comments from a Ministry of Defense spokesperson.

No damage resulted from the attack, according to the report.

The refinery was shut down as a precautionary measure on Monday following a previous drone attack that caused a fire.

The refinery's shutdown has been a major source of current oil-market tensions over the worsening conflict in the Middle East, in particular the sharp rise in gasoil prices because of the Middle East refiners' significant role in global middle distillate markets.