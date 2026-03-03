Russian LNG Carrier On Fire in Mediterranean: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Russia-flagged 138,028 m3 LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz reportedly has a fire onboard and the status of its crew is currently unknown. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian LNG carrier is reportedly on fire in the Mediterranean.

The Russia-flagged 138,028 m3 LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz has a fire onboard and the status of its crew is currently unknown, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing shipping and maritime security sources.

The ship's position was last reported as off Malta on Monday. The vessel came to Malta from Murmansk over the past month, according to information from shipping data service VesselsValue.

The vessel may have been attacked by a Ukrainian naval drone, according to one of the sources cited in the report.

The vessel is listed on both US and UK sanctions lists.