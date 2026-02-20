GTT Wins Order for Tank Design for Six LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All six vessels are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: GTT

French LNG containment specialist GTT has won contracts to supply tank design for six LNG carriers.

The company will design tanks with a capacity of 174,000 m3 for two LNG carriers being built at Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard, GTT said in a press release on Wednesday.

In a separate announcement, the firm has won a contract to design cryogenic tanks of each capacity of 175,000 m3 for four LNG carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard on behalf of shipowner Shandong Marine Energy.

The orders were booked in the first quarter of this year.

All vessels are expected to be delivered between the third quarter of 2028 and the fourth quarter of 2029.