ABB to Supply Propulsion Systems for Orange Marine's Hybrid Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two cable repair vessels are being built at Colombo, with delivery expected in 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering firm ABB has won a contract to supply an integrated power, propulsion and automation system for two hybrid-electric cable repair vessels being built for French firm Orange Marine.

The ships are under construction at Colombo Dockyard PLC and are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029, ABB said in an email statement on Tuesday.

They will maintain subsea cables across the Atlantic and Indian oceans as well as the Mediterranean, Black and Red seas.

ABB’s scope includes electrical power systems, generators, propulsion drives, switchboards, transformers and its Azipod propulsion units, designed to improve manoeuvrability and thrust performance during cable repair operations.

The vessels will also feature ABB’s integrated automation platform, alongside an onboard energy storage system and power management technology intended to optimise energy use while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.