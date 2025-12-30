IBIA Announces Nominees for 2026 Board Election

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA has announced the candidates standing in its 2026 board election, with voting due to open in early January. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA has confirmed the nominees for its 2026 board election, with voting set to open on January 5, 2026.

IBIA confirmed that a total of 11 candidates are standing for election to fill four vacancies on the board, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The nominees represent a broad cross-section of the global bunker industry, bringing a diverse range of experience.

The Candidates:

Dr Bader Bhaishan AlBusaiyes – AlSuwaiket & AlBusaiyes Lawyers Co. (Saudi Arabia)

Eugenia Benavides – Consultant (Colombia)

Claudia Beumer – C4 fuel B.V. (The Netherlands)

Gianmichele Campanella – Fratelli Cosulich (Monaco)

Calvin Chung – CPN (Chimbusco Pan Nation) (Hong Kong)

Nigel Draffin – Consultant and Lecturer (United Kingdom)

Samir Fernandez – Moeve (Spain)

George Masvoulas – Petro Inspect Group (Greece)

Julie Nielsen – StormGeo AS (Denmark)

Carlos Torres – Bunker Holding A/S (Denmark)

Susu Zhang – BP (United Kingdom)

IBIA encourages members to review the candidates' electoral statements ahead of voting.

The results of the election will be announced at the IBIA Annual General Meeting on February 9, 2026, with newly elected Board members taking up their positions from April 1, 2026.

For more details about the candidates and to read their electoral statements, click here.