Fire Reported After Container Ship Hit Off Jebel Ali

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the third container ship to come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz since the Middle Crisis began. Image Credit: UKMTO

A container ship was struck by an unknown projectile off Jebel Ali earlier today, marking the third container ship attack linked to the recent maritime attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The boxship came under attack about 35 nautical miles northwest of Jebel Ali at 02:19 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Thursday.

“The Master has reported the container ship was struck by unknown projectile causing a small fire onboard, UKMTO said.

“Full damage assessment was impaired by darkness.

“All crew are reported as safe.”

The latest attack follows another incident involving a container ship reported yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Alphaliner, at least 137 container ships are currently unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz amid the recent attacks.