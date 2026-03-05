Overnight Tanker Explosion Off Kuwait Causes Oil Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is taking on water, and oil from the cargo is spilling into the sea. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker at anchor near Kuwait on Wednesday reported a large explosion on its port side, resulting in an oil spill, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported at 30 nautical miles southeast of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait, at 22:40 UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Thursday.

An oil spill has been observed following the incident.

“There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank, which could have some environmental impact,” UKMTO said in the post.

“The vessel has taken on water; there are no fires reported and the crew is safe and well.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior denied reports that the incident occurred within the country’s territorial waters, saying the location was more than 60 km from Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, according to a social media post on Thursday.

At least six vessel-attack incidents have been reported between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Middle East.