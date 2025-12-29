BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader at Multiple Locations

Monday December 29, 2025

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg, London and Piraeus.

The company is looking for energetic bunker traders to join its team and support the growth, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a team player in our trading team
  • Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
  • Identify opportunities in various market conditions
  • Lead efforts to optimize margins
  • Deliver market insights
  • Adapt and stay top of changing market regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics

