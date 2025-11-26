BUNKER JOBS: BP Sinopec Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 26, 2025

Bunkering joint venture BP Sinopec Marine Fuels Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and manage relationships with clients (shipowners, operators, charterers, etc.) and suppliers (physical suppliers, traders, oil majors) ensuring high satisfaction levels and repeat business
  • Identify and pursue new business opportunities to develop the company's customer base and market presence
  • Maintain regular contact with customers to understand their needs and offer tailor-made solutions
  • Provide market intelligence and contribute to internal reports on fuel pricing trends and port developments
  • Coordinate with operations department to ensure timely compliant delivery of fuel and ensuring timely payments
  • Monitor and manage trade-related risks, ensuring compliance with internal controls and regulations

