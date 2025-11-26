BUNKER JOBS: BP Sinopec Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: BP Sinopec

Bunkering joint venture BP Sinopec Marine Fuels Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and manage relationships with clients (shipowners, operators, charterers, etc.) and suppliers (physical suppliers, traders, oil majors) ensuring high satisfaction levels and repeat business

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to develop the company's customer base and market presence

Maintain regular contact with customers to understand their needs and offer tailor-made solutions

Provide market intelligence and contribute to internal reports on fuel pricing trends and port developments

Coordinate with operations department to ensure timely compliant delivery of fuel and ensuring timely payments

Monitor and manage trade-related risks, ensuring compliance with internal controls and regulations

