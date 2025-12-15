BUNKER JOBS: CPN Seeks Senior Credit Analyst in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong financial and cashflow analysis skills. Image Credit: CPN

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation is seeking to hire a senior credit analyst in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with strong financial and cashflow analysis skills and fluent English, and preferably Cantonese or Mandarin in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

A minimum of five years' experience in credit rating agencies, trading houses, suppliers or banks in the APAC or MENA regions is required.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Evaluate credit risk and recommend credit limits for trading counterparties

Manage credit limits, monitor counterparties, and deactivate high-risk accounts

Daily monitoring of credit status and timely reporting of anomalies

Conduct portfolio and industry reviews, plus ad-hoc credit projects

Support other credit-related duties as assigned

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.