Vietnam's First Methanol Dual-Fuel Tanker Delivered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel is the first in Vietnam capable of utilising methanol bunkers. Image Credit: ASP

Asia Pacific Shipping Company Limited (ASP) has become the first Vietnamese shipping firm to take delivery of the country’s first methanol-fuelled vessel.

The 49,500-dwt vessel, ASP Rainbow, was delivered in China on November 20, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The methanol dual-fuel vessel delivery took place at Guangzhou Shipyard International, a subsidiary of CSSC.

ASP also named its sister ship, ASP Sunshine, during the ceremony.

“The two vessels, named ASP RAINBOW and ASP SUNSHINE, are not only the first in a series of new builds ordered by ASP but are also the first commercial vessels in Vietnam to utilize dual-fuel technology,” the company said.

The deliveries come as methanol propulsion gains traction globally.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 93 ships, with another 354 expected to join the fleet by 2030, classification society DNV data shows.

While most orders come from the container segment, tankers currently make up only a small share of the newbuild pipeline.