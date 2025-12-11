EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bebeka Seeks Bunker Trader in Groningen
Thursday December 11, 2025
The firm focuses on bunker procurement and was founded by a group of shipowners from the Netherlands in 1961. Image Credit: Bebeka
Netherlands-based marine fuels firm Bebeka is seeking to hire a new junior bunker trader in Groningen.
The company is looking for candidates who are motivated professionals ready to build a career in a dynamic and international environment, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Supporting contract negotiations
- Maintaining and expanding customer relationships
- Analyzing market trends
- Advising on fuel quality and specifications
The firm focuses on bunker procurement, was founded by a group of shipowners from the Netherlands in 1961 and now has about 450 members, according to its website.
