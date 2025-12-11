BUNKER JOBS: Bebeka Seeks Bunker Trader in Groningen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm focuses on bunker procurement and was founded by a group of shipowners from the Netherlands in 1961. Image Credit: Bebeka

Netherlands-based marine fuels firm Bebeka is seeking to hire a new junior bunker trader in Groningen.

The company is looking for candidates who are motivated professionals ready to build a career in a dynamic and international environment, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Supporting contract negotiations

Maintaining and expanding customer relationships

Analyzing market trends

Advising on fuel quality and specifications

The firm focuses on bunker procurement, was founded by a group of shipowners from the Netherlands in 1961 and now has about 450 members, according to its website.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.