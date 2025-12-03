Northern Lights Adds Third LNG-Fuelled CO2 Transport Ship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will transport CO2 from Yara to a permanent storage facility in Norway. Image Credit: Northern Lights

CO2 transport firm Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, has taken delivery of its third LNG-fuelled CO2 transport vessel.

The 7,500 m3 vessel, Northern Phoenix, was handed over by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry in China, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

During its repositioning voyage to Norway, the ship will undergo testing and optimisation of its energy-saving devices before starting mechanical commissioning work at the receiving terminal in Øygarden.

Once in service, the Northern Phoenix will transport captured CO2 from Yara to the Øygarden terminal, where the CO2 will then be sent via pipeline for permanent storage in a reservoir about 2,600 meters beneath the seabed.

A fourth vessel will be delivered in 2026.