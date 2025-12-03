Italy's Grimaldi Takes Delivery of Ammonia-Ready Ship from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the fourth of the seven ammonia-ready car carriers ordered with Chinese shipyards. Image Credit: Grimaldi

Italian shipping firm Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of another car carrier suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The 9,241 CEU vessel, Grande Istanbul, was handed over in China and is now preparing for its maiden voyage on the firm’s East Asia-Persian Gulf service, Grimaldi said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The Grande Istanbul is the fourth of the seven ammonia-ready car carriers built for Grimaldi by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited.

The notation 'ammonia-ready' indicates that the ship has been designed with the necessary space and features to allow for future installations of ammonia fuel tanks.

While ammonia-ready notations are becoming more common, actual conversions to ammonia propulsion remain rare within the industry.