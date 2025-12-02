Axegaz-Cargill Load Bio-LNG on Avenir's Bunker Vessel in Klaipeda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Axegaz and Cargill see growing demand for bio-LNG from the shipping sector in the EU. Image Credit: Axegaz

France's LNG and bio-LNG firm Axegaz Trading & Technologies, together with its partner Cargill, has loaded bio-LNG onto Avenir's LNG bunkering vessel at KN Energies' terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

The operation involved liquefying biomethane and loading the resulting bio-LNG for use as marine fuel in the region, Axegaz said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Axegaz coordinated the work with KN Energies, Cargill, and Avenir, ensuring the transfer was carried out safely and in line with regulatory requirements.

Axegaz and Cargill choose Klaipeda as their starting point for Baltic expansion due to its strategic location, established LNG market and the terminal's flexible infrastructure, including virtual biomethane liquefaction.

The company sees demand for bio-LNG growing in the shipping sector amid EU regulations such as FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS.

"Through close cooperation with major player of the supply chain, we are bringing LNG and bioLNG to new users in the Baltic, North West Europe and the Mediterranean," Brigitte Morriello, chairperson of Axegaz, said.