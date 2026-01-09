Monjasa Appoints General Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Casper Borgen is now general manager of Monjasa DMCC in Dubai. Image Credit: Casper Borgen / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new general manager of its UAE-based unit.

Casper Borgen has been appointed to the role of general manager of Monjasa DMCC in Dubai as of this month, he said in a LInkedIn post on Friday.

Borgen has worked for Monjasa in his current time with the firm since April 2022, serving previously as trading director for the Middle East and Africa.

He had earlier worked for Trafigura from 2020 to 2022 and in a previous stint for Monjasa from 2015 to 2020.

"I will do my utmost to continue the development of our trading in and around Middle East and Africa, while maintaining the high standards that defines Monjasa," Borgen said.

"I also look forward to continuing making Monjasa DMCC a great place to work, where we attract the right talent and keep developing our business around our core values."