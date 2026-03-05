EU Launches Maritime and Ports Strategies to Boost Competitiveness

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Commission’s new maritime strategy includes measures to streamline reporting requirements under EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission (EC) on Thursday adopted an EU Industrial Maritime Strategy and a Ports Strategy aimed at strengthening competitiveness, sustainability and security across the bloc’s maritime sector.

The initiatives focus on shipping, shipbuilding and port infrastructure, with measures intended to support innovation, fleet renewal and the energy transition, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Under the Industrial Maritime Strategy, the EC plans to launch an EU Industrial Maritime Value Chains Alliance to support high-tech shipbuilding and advanced maritime technologies.

A ‘Shipyards of the Future’ research call under the Horizon Europe programme will also support testing new technologies in shipyards.

“ Port infrastructure must match fleet investment with fuel supply and electrification Joe Kramek, WSC

The strategy also includes efforts to promote EU flags and simplify administrative requirements linked to regulations such as EU ETS Maritime and FuelEU Maritime.

Separately, the Ports Strategy outlines measures to improve port electrification, grid connections and digitalisation, while strengthening security and supply chain resilience.

The EC also plans cybersecurity risk assessments for ports and new frameworks to address organised crime and other external threats targeting port infrastructure.

Shipping Community Reacts to Strategy

The World Shipping Council has welcomed the EC's move to strengthen port security and advance maritime decarbonisation.

“European ports and maritime supply chains are only as secure as their weakest link," Joe Kramek, CEO and President of WSC, said in an email statement on Wednesday.

"Without strong public-private cooperation and consistent implementation across Member States, criminal activity will simply move elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) backed the EU strategy but warned that "methane emissions remain a critical blind spot".

“The Strategy supports biomethane as a fuel pathway, including by calling for the removal of barriers to cross-border biomethane trade," Panos Mitrou, Chair of MAMII, said in an email statement on Wednesday.

"However, methane emissions from ships themselves remain under-recognised and are treated implicitly through fuel transition language and alternative fuel policy, rather than as a standalone climate risk requiring targeted action. "