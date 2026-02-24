New Zealand Adds 100 More Vessels to Russia Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The latest sanctions bring the total number of vessels designated by New Zealand to 210. File Image / Pixabay

New Zealand has imposed sanctions on 100 more vessels for alleged links to the Russian shadow fleet.

The 34th round of sanctions against Russia also includes lowering the oil price cap for crude oil of Russian origin from $46.6/bbl to $44.1/bbl, as per the new sanction package announced on Friday.

In addition to the vessel designations, the latest round targets 23 individuals and 13 entities.

With the new listings, the total number of vessels sanctioned by the New Zealand government now stands at 210.

"Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, now entering its fifth year, has devastated Ukraine, destabilised Europe and impacted the security of our own region," Raymond Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after which Moscow has allegedly relied on a so-called 'shadow fleet' of tankers to move oil outside the reach of Western sanctions and price-cap measures.