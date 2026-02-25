US Seizes Third Tanker in the Indian Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the 10th vessel seized by US forces for a sanctions violation. Image Credit: Department of War

US forces have seized another tanker in the Indian Ocean, bringing the total number of vessels detained in the region to three.

The tanker, the Bertha, was boarded by the US forces in the Indian Ocean after tracking it from the Caribbean waters, the US Department of War said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“The vessel was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and attempted to evade,” the department said in the post.

“From the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, we tracked it and stopped it.”

The US has now detained 10 vessels under its action targeting sanctioned ships.

The US has stepped up efforts to detain sanctioned vessels allegedly involved in transporting unauthorised Iranian and Venezuelan oil. Last week, US forces boarded another tanker, Veronica III, in the Indian Ocean.