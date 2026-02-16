US Intercepts Another Sanctioned Tanker in the Indian Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the ninth vessel seized by US forces for a sanctions violation. Image Credit: US Department of War

US forces have intercepted another tanker in the Indian Ocean, which has been placed on the US-sanctioned list for transporting Iranian oil.

The tanker, Veronica III, was boarded by the US forces overnight, the US Department of War said in a social media post on Sunday.

“The vessel tried to defy President Trump’s quarantine —hoping to slip away,” the US Department of War said.

“We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down.”

The move follows the seizure of another tanker in the region last week, bringing the total number of vessels taken by US authorities to nine as the US steps up efforts to crack down on ships linked to the transport of unauthorised Iranian and Venezuelan oil.