CPN Expands Alternative Fuel Offering with Green Methanol in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation also marked the first SIMOPS green methanol bunkering in Hong Kong. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) has expanded its alternative fuel offering beyond marine biofuels with the addition of green methanol in Hong Kong.

The company has completed its first green methanol bunkering in the port by supplying the fuel to a dual-fuel methanol container ship operated by Cosco Shipping, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Cosco Shipping Gemini received 200 mt of green methanol via ship-to-ship transfer from the bunkering vessel Daqing 268, operated by CPN.

The bunkering was carried out as a simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) exercise, allowing the vessel to receive fuel while cargo handling continued at the terminal.

This also marked the first SIMOPS methanol bunkering in the port and comes just days after Hong Kong carried out its first green methanol bunkering, where a car carrier was bunkered with 500 mt of green methanol.

The operation was conducted under the coordination of the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance (HKSPA), which said the milestone demonstrates the port’s growing capability to support alternative marine fuels.

“This milestone demonstrates CPN’s expanding alternative fuel capacity beyond marine biofuels to green methanol,” Calvin Chung, Director of CPN, said.

CPN supplied about 170,000 mt of biofuel blends last year, about four times greater than volumes in 2024.