Chimbusco Pan Nation Supplied About 170,000 MT of Biofuel Blends in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently launched a B100 marine biofuel supply in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) delivered close to 170,000 mt of marine biofuel blends in China across 2025.

The biofuel bunker volume was four times greater than the volume recorded in 2024, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

CPN recently launched a B100 biofuel supply in Hong Kong.

The firm had supplied a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024

"This growth is a direct result of the trust our partners have placed in our operational capabilities and our shared commitment to green shipping," CPN said.

"By capturing a significant market share and expanding our reach across global ports, we are helping to make maritime decarbonization a practical reality."