Chimbusco Pan Nation Launches B100 Biofuel Supply in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has upgraded its bunker tanker to type II certification, becoming the first supplier able to offer B100 biofuel in Hong Kong. Image Credit: CPN

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) has launched B100 marine biofuel supply in Hong Kong.

The company has upgraded its bunker tanker, Guo Si, to a Type II certified tanker, enabling it to supply B100 in the port, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

CPN added that Guo Si is the first Type II certified bunker tanker in Hong Kong, positioning the company as the only supplier in the region currently able to offer B100 using a compliant Type II tanker.

“As the only supplier in the region currently equipped with a compliant Type II bunker tanker for B100, we are ready to help our partners move beyond traditional blends and navigate the next stage of their sustainability journey with confidence,” it said.

Calvin Chung, director of CPN, told Ship & Bunker in November 2025 that the firm expects Hong Kong’s biofuel bunker demand to grow by 1.5–2 times over the next five years.