Chimbusco Pan Nation 2024 Hong Kong Biofuel Supply Reaches 46,000 MT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong this year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has supplied more than 46,000 mt of biofuel bunker blends in Hong Kong this year.

The firm delivered a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong this year, compared with a total of just 1,650 mt supplied there by other firms, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company has also expanded its biofuel supply footprint to other locations.

"In 2024, we proudly introduced our own B24 marine biofuel blends in Singapore, and have been successfully serving the container liners," the company said in the post.

"CPN's green footprints have expanded beyond Hong Kong, exporting over 20,000 mt of B24 marine biofuel to nearby ports.

"We have also supplied 5,000 mt in Port Klang and South China ports through our partners."