BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices resuming a downward trend, following crude futures lower.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $548/mt on Friday, paring the previous day's $1.50/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $466/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.74/bl to $68.44/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $518/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $508/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $510/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $499.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.34/bl from the previous session's close at $68.78/bl as of 5:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt rise in bunker prices.