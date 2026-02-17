IMO Advances Certification Rules for Engines Using Ammonia and Hydrogen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Draft amendments agreed at IMO level would enable certification of engines running on non-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO is moving to enable certification of marine engines operating on non-carbon fuels, including ammonia and hydrogen, under draft amendments to its NOx rules.

At the 13th session of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 13) in London on February 9-13, delegates agreed changes to the NOx Technical Code, DNV said in an update on its website on Monday.

The revisions add hydrogen- and oxygen-balance methods alongside the existing carbon-balance approach, a step to support the adoption of alternative marine fuels.

The amendments are intended to facilitate certification of engines using fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen once adopted, helping shipowners and manufacturers advance alternative-fuel projects.

Beyond engine certification, PPR also discussed developing a polar fuel concept to reduce black carbon emissions in the Arctic.

“ The amendments are expected to be approved at MEPC 84th session in April

A polar fuel standard was identified as a possible first step, with further proposals invited for the next session in 2027.

Early work on managing ammonia effluent from ammonia-fuelled ships was also reviewed, with delegates noting that more data is needed before policy decisions can be taken.

Ship & Bunker reported last week that some countries including South Korea, have warned that a complete ban on ammonia effluent discharge into the sea could create operational challenges for shipping, while some NGOs have called for a full prohibition.

Other draft measures include requirements for new crude oil tankers to be fitted with pressure/vacuum valves to reduce VOC emissions, amendments covering the controlled dewatering of oily bilge water, and continued work toward a future legally binding framework on ship biofouling.

The agreed package will now be forwarded to the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) for consideration at its 84th session in April, with an adoption expected for MEPC 85 in November 2026.