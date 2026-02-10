US Seizes Venezuela-Linked Tanker in Indian Ocean After Pursuit from Caribbean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the eighth vessel seized by the US for alleged links to the transportation of unauthorised Venezuelan oil. Image Credit: Department of War

US forces have seized a Venezuela-linked tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking the vessel from the Caribbean.

The forces boarded the tanker, Aquila II, overnight on Monday, the US Department of War said in a social media post on Monday.

This will be the eighth vessel seized by the US for links to the transportation of Venezuelan oil.

“It ran, and we followed, the Department of War said.

“The Department of War tracked and hunted this vessel from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean.”

The US has been stepping up efforts to control the flow of Venezuelan oil following the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Last month, the US allowed limited transactions of Venezuelan oil.