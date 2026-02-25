Netherlands Announces €33.6 Million in Funding for Alternative-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The funding round aims to support around 30 demonstration vessels using alternative fuels. File Image / Pixabay

The Netherlands has launched a €33.6 million funding round under its €210 million Maritime Masterplan to support the development of cleaner vessels and related technologies.

The subsidy scheme, published in the Gazette by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, will provide financial support to companies and organisations developing around 30 ships using alternative fuels, as per the notification on February 20.

Eligible projects include vessels powered by hydrogen or methanol, as well as ships fitted with carbon-capture systems on LNG- or methanol-fuelled vessels.

For this call, projects involving ammonia- or bio-ethanol-fuelled ships are also eligible.

The Maritime Masterplan is an initiative of the Dutch maritime sector, represented by Nederlandse Maritiem Land, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

It is funded through the National Growth Fund and aims to position the Netherlands as a global leader in maritime innovation and sustainable shipping.

The scheme is designed to help companies develop and deploy technologies that may otherwise be commercially unviable, while strengthening the competitiveness of the Dutch maritime cluster and accelerating the sector’s energy transition.