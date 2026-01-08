US Seizes Two Tankers in North Atlantic and Caribbean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US authorities have detained two tankers in separate operations within 24 hours. Image Credit: US European Command

US forces seized two tankers in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean on Wednesday for alleged violation of US sanctions.

In the first operation, the tanker Bella 1 was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court, following its tracking by US naval assets, the US European Command said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Media reports stated that the Russian-flagged vessel had recently changed its name to Marinera after evading a US blockade of Venezuela.

The interdiction was carried out with support from UK forces.

"UK armed forces provided pre-planned operation support, including basing, to US military assets interdicting the Bella 1 between the UK and Iceland following a US request for assistance," the UK Ministry of Defence said.

The vessel was seized despite reports that it was being assisted by Russian naval assets.

Later the same day, US authorities also seized another vessel, MT Sophia, in the Caribbean.

"The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea," the US Southern Command said in a social media post.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition."