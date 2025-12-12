CMA CGM's New Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship Named in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will serve on routes connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French shipping firm CMA CGM has added another dual-fuel container ship to its fleet.

The 13,000 TEU capacity ship, CMA CGM Krypton, was named in a ceremony in South Korea, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The vessel will operate on a CMA CGM service connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The dual-fuel engines will allow the ship to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

AP Moller Maersk and CMA CGM were among the first container shipping firms that placed orders for methanol-capable container ships. Both companies also have LNG-fuelled ships on order, signalling a multi-bunker fuel pathway as part of the energy transition.