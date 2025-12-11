Island Oil Acquires New Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has arrived in Cyprus and will work alongside a sister ship to support the company’s bunker operations. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has added a new vessel, the Ruby, to its bunker fleet.

The Ruby arrived in Cyprus and will provide support for the firm's bunkering operations along with its sister bunker vessel, the Astraia, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Island Oil provides physical bunker supply in Cyprus, Israel and Romania and has trading offices in Dubai, Singapore, Piraeus, Hong Kong and several other locations.

The company operates a fleet of more than 10 bunker vessels, according to its website.

"Ruby is a vessel specialised in bunkering operations and is the sister vessel to our Astraia, further strengthening our capabilities and flexibility in serving our clients' marine fuel needs," Island Oil said.