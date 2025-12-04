BUNKER JOBS: Pegasus Energy Seeks Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 4, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm Pegasus Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Monaco.

The company is looking for candidates with successful commercial experience, preferably in the bunker, oil or shipping industries, and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trading and Sales: Prospect, negotiate, and finalize the buying and selling of marine fuels with global shipowners and operators.
  • Portfolio Management: Develop lasting relationships with your clientele and ensure the profitability (P&L) of your transactions.
  • Market Analysis: Monitor oil market fluctuations, analyze trends, and make swift decisions to optimize margins.
  • Operational Coordination: Ensure the smooth logistical execution of deliveries in collaboration with the client, carriers, agents, and suppliers.
  • Project Development: Actively participate in the development of new strategic projects for the Group.



