BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 4 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are now at their lowest level since February 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $482/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $408.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $17/mt to $794.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.82/bl to $62.56/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $450/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9.50/mt to $415.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $443/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $441.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $62.75/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt rise in bunker prices.