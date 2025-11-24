BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 4 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 24, 2025

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $482/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $408.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $17/mt to $794.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.82/bl to $62.56/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $450/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9.50/mt to $415.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $443/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2/mt to $441.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $62.75/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt rise in bunker prices.

