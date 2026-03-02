Mureloil Launces Hybrid Bunker Tanker for Repsol Charter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel can carry out bunkering operations in 100% electric mode. Image Credit: Mureloil

Spanish shipowner Mureloil has launched a diesel-hybrid bunker tanker capable of supplying methanol, ethanol and biofuels to ships for charter to energy firm Repsol.

The vessel, named Bahía Beatriz, was launched at Murueta Shipyards and is equipped with 12 tanks with a capacity of around 8,000 m3, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

It has a diesel-electric propulsion system and can conduct bunkering operations in 100% electric mode.

The first vessel, Bahía Candela, was launched last year for Repsol.

“The new vessel, chartered by Repsol, reinforces the commitment of both companies to innovation and the energy transition in the maritime sector,” Mureloil said.