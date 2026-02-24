Vinssen and MANA Engineering Partner to Develop Feeder Vessel Hydrogen Fuel Cell Retrofit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partners aim to develop a hydrogen fuel cell retrofit for a Northern Europe feeder vessel. Image Credit: Vinssen

South Korea's Vinssen has signed an MoU and service contract with engineering company MANA Engineering to develop a hydrogen fuel cell retrofit solution for an 800 TEU feeder container vessel operating in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

The project will begin with a technical feasibility study and aims to secure approval in principle from the classification society Lloyd’s Register, Vinssen said in a press release on Monday.

The vessel’s main propulsion system will be retained, while hotel loads and auxiliary power are set to be replaced by hydrogen fuel cells supported by a battery energy storage system.

The design also features swappable hydrogen storage modules and an integrated control system.

The companies said the retrofit is expected to cut CO2 emissions, improve the vessel’s CII rating and support compliance with FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS, offering a scalable pathway for decarbonising existing short-sea vessels in Europe.