Korean Register Introduces Ammonia-Ready Ship Technical Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several shipowners have ordered vessels suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has introduced new technical rules for ships designed to use ammonia as fuel or prepared to switch to it later.

The changes add a new section covering ammonia-fuelled vessels to KR’s guidance for ships using low-flashpoint fuels, according to a circular issued by KR on Friday.

The rules take effect immediately and replace KR’s earlier 2023 guidelines on ammonia-fuelled ships.

The framework sets out different ammonia-ready levels depending on how prepared a vessel is for the fuel.

These include concept-level designs, ships with a completed ammonia-ready design, and vessels that already have some equipment installed, such as fuel tanks, piping or bunkering systems.

The new guidance also outlines technical and safety requirements for systems linked to ammonia fuel, including storage, supply and bunkering arrangements.

Several shipowners have ordered vessels suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

KR said the new provisions will be incorporated into the 2026 edition of its technical rules.