Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea Set to Become New Emission Control Areas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New IMO rules will bring tighter sulfur and NOx controls to ships operating in the Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea. File Image / Pixabay

The Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea are set to become new emission control areas (ECAs) under amendments to MARPOL Annex VI adopted by the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) in October 2024.

The amendments will enter into force on March 1, 2026, Bureau Veritas said in an advisory on Thursday.

However, the main operational requirement for ships, the 0.10% sulfur fuel limit, will apply from March 1, 2027, following a 12-month grace period to allow fuel supply arrangements to be established.

From that date, ships operating in either area will be required to use fuel with a sulfur content of no more than 0.10% m/m or use an approved equivalent arrangement such as an exhaust gas cleaning system.

The amendments also introduce NOx Tier III requirements for certain new ships.

In the Canadian Arctic ECA, the rules apply to vessels constructed on or after January 1, 2025.

In the Norwegian Sea ECA, applicability is based on contract, keel-laying and delivery dates, with requirements extending to ships delivered on or after March 1, 2030.