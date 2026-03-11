Lloyd's Register to Help Shape India's Maritime Decarbonisation Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd's Register Advisory has been appointed as the Technical Support Unit to India’s maritime regulator, DG Shipping, to support efforts to advance the country’s maritime decarbonisation framework.

India’s rapidly expanding maritime sector requires a stronger regulatory framework, LR said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Under the role, LR Advisory will assess existing regulatory and governance frameworks, identify gaps against international conventions and best practice, and recommend policy and regulatory reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and compliance.

The consultancy will also support the development of a Green Port Index, advise on refining India’s Integrated Shipping Policy and contribute to frameworks for onshore power supply.

Additional work will include supporting green shipbuilding and recycling initiatives, strengthening national capability on maritime decarbonisation and assisting with the digital transformation of regulatory processes.

The appointment is initially for one year, with a framework allowing the collaboration to be extended for up to five years.