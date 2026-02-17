Voyage Marine Trial Reports 8.7% Bunker Saving Using Fuelre4m Additive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rob Mortimer is CEO of Fuelre4m. Image Credit: Fuelre4m

UAE-based maritime solutions provider Voyage Marine has reported results from a controlled engine trial of a diesel fuel additive supplied by fuel technology firm Fuelre4m.

The 12-hour test was carried out on a working vessel with twin Caterpillar main engines using the same base fuel throughout and no hardware or software changes, Fuelre4m said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The only variable was the addition of Fuelre4m’s Re4mx Diesel product.

According to the companies, the trial showed an 8.7% reduction in bunker fuel consumption alongside a 5% increase in bollard pull.

Engines delivered 3-5% higher thrust across measured load steps at the same or slightly lower RPM, while fuel-command values were lower in the 50-70% load range.

Mechanical and emissions indicators suggested improved combustion stability and lower CO levels under load.

“These results are extremely encouraging and show that our fuel technology can reduce fuel demand and improve vessel performance using the engines and fuels operators already have,” Rob Mortimer, CEO of Fuelre4m, said.