New Zealand's Tauranga Port Orders First Hybrid Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Tauranga says the order for a fully electric tug was ruled out due to operational constraints. Image Credit: Tauranga

New Zealand's Port of Tauranga has ordered its first tugboat featuring a hybrid technology from Turkish shipyard Uzmar Shipyards.

The 32 m hybrid tugboat is expected to be delivered by mid-2027, Port of Tauranga said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

It will replace the port's oldest tug, Sir Robert.

Port of Tauranga said it had assessed several propulsion alternatives before selecting a hybrid configuration.

A fully electric tug was ruled out due to operational constraints, while options using LNG, methanol, ammonia or hydrogen were discounted due to limited fuel availability and the early stage of development of the technology for this class of vessel.

"The rotortug design will provide us with enhanced manoeuvrability and precision, with greater strength in emergency situations, and reduce our reliance on diesel, reducing greenhouse gas emissions thanks to the hybrid technology," Leonard Sampson, CEO of Port of Tauranga, said.