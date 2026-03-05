INTERTANKO and OCIMF Warn of Complex Operating Conditions for Seafarers in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanker groups urge industry to prioritise seafarer safety and rely on verified information when making operational decisions. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker association NTERTANKO and Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) say seafarers are operating in a “complex and uncertain environment” amid the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Focus remains on the safety of seafarers and others affected by the evolving situation, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“As we monitor the evolving situation across the Middle East and its waterways, our focus remains on the safety of seafarers and all those affected,” the organisations said.

They urged companies to rely only on verified information from authoritative and trusted sources and to base operational decisions on company-led due diligence and comprehensive risk assessments.

These assessments should cover all stages of a voyage, including port calls and ship-to-ship (STS) operations, the groups said.

INTERTANKO and OCIMF also highlighted the importance of the human element in decision-making, noting that factors such as workload, fatigue, communication and planned crew changes can influence safe outcomes.

The organisations said they will continue working with industry partners and governments while monitoring developments to support safe and responsible marine operations.