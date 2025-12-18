Prio Supplies B30 Biofuel to Uni-Tankers Vessel in Portugal

A vessel of Uni-Tankers was bunkered with 210 mt of B30 biofuel. Image Credit: Prio

Portuguese biofuel producer Prio has supplied B30 marine biofuel to a Uni-Tankers vessel in Portugal.

The vessel, GTM Denmark, was bunkered with 210 mt of B30 biofuel, Prio said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company produces and stores the biofuel for road and shipping applications at its energy complex in Aveiro.

Prio added that the B30 supplied offers a tank-to-wake CO2 emission reduction of 27.1% compared to LSMGO.

"Our partnership with Uni-Tankers shows what happens when we combine technical expertise, innovation, and a shared commitment to sustainability," Telmo Ferreira, Head of Emerging Businesses and Shipping at Prio, said.

"Our partnership with Prio is a great example of how collaboration drives progress," Lisa Clement Jensen, Head of Strategy at Uni-Tankers A/S, said.