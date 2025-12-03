DNV Approves Jiangnan's New Ship Data System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The AiP handover ceremony during Marintec 2025. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has given Jiangnan Shipyard approval for its new JNIS (DATA) system, confirming the concept meets key safety and technical requirements.

The approval in principle (AiP) is an early-stage approval that shows a design is workable and has no major barriers before it is built, DNV said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The new platform puts all the ship’s data collected from various sensors into one standard format, so information from different machines finally matches and can be used together.

“The JNIS (DATA) platform from Jiangnan Shipyard is designed to integrate data from diverse equipment manufacturers, break down information silos, and support a wide range of current and future digital applications,” DNV said.

Jiangnan will continue testing the system before installing it on newbuilds to check how it performs in service and to ensure reliable ship-to-shore data sharing.

The setup is also built to expand over time, with the capacity to support tools such as remote inspections and data-driven verification.