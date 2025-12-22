Two Ships Damaged in Ukrainian Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two ships and two piers were damaged at the Volna terminal on the Black Sea coast, as well as fire breaking out in a village. File Image / Pixabay

A Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend has reportedly damaged two vessels in the Russian region of Krasnodar.

Two ships and two piers were damaged at the Volna terminal on the Black Sea coast, as well as fire breaking out in a village, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing comments from Krasnodar regional authorities.

All crew members on board the two vessels have been safely evacuated, according to the report. The report does not name the ships involved in the incident.

The fire was still burning as of 2 AM GMT on Monday, and has spread to an area covering up to 1,500 square metres.