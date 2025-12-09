BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience from the bunker or shipping industries and sales. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a supply bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience from the bunker or shipping industries and sales, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Fluency in Mandarin or other languages would also be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers

Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad

Investigate and develop new bunker suppliers

Operation tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery

