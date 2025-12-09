BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 9, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a supply bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience from the bunker or shipping industries and sales, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Fluency in Mandarin or other languages would also be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers
  • Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad
  • Investigate and develop new bunker suppliers
  • Operation tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery

