Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Bunker Trader in Singapore
Tuesday December 9, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience from the bunker or shipping industries and sales. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a supply bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience from the bunker or shipping industries and sales, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
Fluency in Mandarin or other languages would also be an advantage.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers
- Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad
- Investigate and develop new bunker suppliers
- Operation tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery
For more information, click here.