Construction of Moeve's Huelva 2G Biofuel Plant Now Over Halfway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Production is set to start by the end of next year and may supply the shipping sector as well. Image Credit: Moeve

Spanish energy firm Moeve announced that construction of its second-generation (2G) biofuel plant in Huelva is now more than 50% complete.

The plant in Palos de la Frontera is expected to begin production by the end of next year, Moeve said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Once fully operational, the plant will have a production capacity of over 1.5 million mt/year of biofuels, including a flexible capacity of 500,000 mt for sustainable aviation fuel and HVO100 renewable diesel.

According to Moeve’s website, output from the plant will be available to meet demand from the shipping industry as well as the road transport and aviation sectors.

Construction of the plant began in 2024.

2G biofuels are derived from organic waste streams such as used cooking oil. Biofuel blends supplied to the shipping sector are primarily produced from these waste-based feedstocks because of their sustainability credentials.