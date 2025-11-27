Guilty by Association: What to Do When a Friend or Colleague's Conduct Threatens Your Reputation

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Limited.

In my late twenties, when I was involved in London's nighclub industry, I knew a man I'll call Charlie.

Charlie lived on the wrong side of the law. He was on first-name terms with the local constabulary and when I met him had already served time at Her Majesty's pleasure.

Despite his background, I liked him. He was misguided, yes, but to him a handshake was as binding as a contract. His loyalty was fierce - if I ever needed his help, Charlie was there.

When he fell out with his girlfriend, he asked to move into my flat. Given his background I was nervous, but he respected that I wasn't part of his world, so I agreed.

“ If a co-worker's behaviour risks staining your name, however fond of them you are, protecting your integrity is a must. Vernon Jayanathan, Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

It didn't take long for trouble to follow. Strangers began knocking at my door at night. I was confronted in the street. Once, I came home to find a police van parked outside. My neighbours began looking at me differently, assuming I was cut from the same cloth. An elderly woman downstairs, once friendly, now avoided me entirely. I was guilty by association.

Eventually, after an incident where he literally "relieved" someone of their thumbs, Charlie left of his own accord. I didn't see him again for years, until a chance meeting on the street.

It would be easy to judge him, as most people did. But I knew his history, what he'd been through, and the reasons he made the choices he did. I never stopped thinking of him with a certain fondness.

Still, after he left, I had to rebuild my reputation. It took time to persuade neighbours that I wasn't of ill repute, but I managed it.

Now imagine the same situation, not with a flatmate but with a colleague. If a co-worker's behaviour risks staining your name, however fond of them you are, protecting your integrity is a must. A colleague's actions can cast a long shadow, so you need to act swiftly — but always professionally.

1. Step back and take a wider view.

'Think about how others in your industry perceive the situation. This is what I did with Charlie—asking myself, what do my neighbours think? Gather facts before reacting.

2. Reinforce your own values and abilities.

Make it clear where you stand. Highlight your skills on LinkedIn. Demonstrate professionalism and integrity in every interaction. Put clear blue water between yourself and whoever has fallen short.

3. Don't engage in gossip.

Industries like bunkering thrive on rumours. Don't fuel them. If asked, simply say you're focused on your work. This signals discipline and steadiness.

4. Seek support.

Reach out to industry contacts. Make sure, at meetings and events, that people see it's business as usual for you.

If, despite all efforts, the situation makes your workplace untenable, seek help. Professionals like myself can assist. You reach me in confidence via email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me on +44 7717 213572

As for Charlie - I think it's time I gave him a call. Maybe I'll even bring along an old Henry Fielding play from 1730.