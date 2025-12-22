BUNKER JOBS: Petrobras Seeks Portuguese-Speaking Trader in Rotterdam

Monday December 22, 2025

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras is seeking to hire a Portuguese-speaking bunker trader in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar trading role, as well as fluent English and Portuguese, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform market research and monitor global oil price fluctuations and market trends.
  • Execute trades, following Company Management and headquarters' procedures and approvals.
  • Conduct daily bunker trading activities, with a primary focus on sales in Brazil.
  • Manage the procurement of marine fuel for the company's worldwide fleet supply.
  • Identify trading opportunities, negotiate, and execute profitable trades within predefined limits and risk parameters.
  • Develop and maintain strong business relationships with customers to maximise trading potential.
  • Support the development of the technical expertise related to bunker's trading to improve work practices, policies, and training programmes.
  • Cover the Bunker Support Administrator during his/her absence when necessary. Although this position is usually covered by HQ, the Trader is expected to act if required.

For more information, click here.

